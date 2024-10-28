Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.60) target price on the stock.

Get Essentra alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Essentra from GBX 240 ($3.12) to GBX 200 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essentra

Essentra Stock Up 0.5 %

Essentra Cuts Dividend

Shares of Essentra stock opened at GBX 152.96 ($1.99) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89. Essentra has a 1 year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 191.80 ($2.49). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.30. The company has a market cap of £439.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7,980.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott Fawcett acquired 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £14,880.18 ($19,319.89). Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Essentra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.