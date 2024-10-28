Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.60) target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Essentra from GBX 240 ($3.12) to GBX 200 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essentra
Essentra Stock Up 0.5 %
Essentra Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Scott Fawcett acquired 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £14,880.18 ($19,319.89). Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Essentra Company Profile
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Essentra
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.