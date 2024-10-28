BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 62.7% in October

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the September 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BNP Paribas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

