Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Booking alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 16,668.9% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,347.82 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,058.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,851.08.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,250.00 to $4,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,256.89.

Read Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.