Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,256.89.

Booking stock opened at $4,347.82 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,058.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,851.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

