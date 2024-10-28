Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM opened at $295.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.18. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $254.40 and a 1 year high of $372.61.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Boston Beer by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Boston Beer by 984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

