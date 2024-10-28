Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $309.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAM

Boston Beer Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE SAM opened at $295.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.71 and its 200-day moving average is $282.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $254.40 and a 12-month high of $372.61.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 323.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 389.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,150,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.