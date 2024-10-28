Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires New Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 766.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,461 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,065,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,585,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 689,395 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after purchasing an additional 608,989 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $6,227,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,753,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,780,691.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,201,136.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $6,227,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,753,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,780,691.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,113,281 shares of company stock worth $89,184,520. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova stock opened at $80.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $81.26.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

