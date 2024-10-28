Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires New Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,095,000 after buying an additional 3,141,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,193,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,417,000 after buying an additional 1,540,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,147,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,680,000 after buying an additional 257,587 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,341,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,180,000 after buying an additional 1,125,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,202,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after buying an additional 960,120 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

