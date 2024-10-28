Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires New Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get ITT alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 383.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 603.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 19.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $1,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

ITT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $143.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $153.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average is $135.81.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.