Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total value of $2,561,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,840,163.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total value of $2,561,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,840,163.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,671.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,479 shares of company stock worth $15,434,526 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $250.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.54. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $159.89 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

