Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,040,244.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,228 shares of company stock valued at $28,267,714 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Nomura downgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

NYSE GM opened at $52.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $54.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

