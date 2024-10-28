Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 102,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $581.90 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $570.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.67. The company has a market cap of $502.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

