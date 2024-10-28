Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 102,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $581.90 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $570.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.67. The company has a market cap of $502.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What are earnings reports?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.