Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.38.

In other Fiserv news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FI opened at $199.52 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $204.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

