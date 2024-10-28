Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.85 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 107.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 21.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 45.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.77.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

SPGI opened at $490.61 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.14. The company has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

