Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at about $237,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,232,000 after purchasing an additional 553,021 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 753.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,154,000 after purchasing an additional 465,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at about $39,343,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLTO opened at $104.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average is $102.83. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.11.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,665. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

