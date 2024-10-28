Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 37,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 100,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,291,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.53. The company has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.