Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 3,000 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,990,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after buying an additional 523,803 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,749,000 after acquiring an additional 486,624 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $48,207,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,518,000 after acquiring an additional 327,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $116.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.60.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 61.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

