Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 245 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,523,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,539,000 after purchasing an additional 243,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 94,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Waste Management by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,217,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,047,000 after acquiring an additional 221,380 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM opened at $206.80 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.90 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.56. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.89.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

