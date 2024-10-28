Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their outperform rating on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of BYD opened at $69.36 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $66,154.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

