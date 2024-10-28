Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 7.9 %

NYSE BYD opened at $69.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,154.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,154.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 132.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.