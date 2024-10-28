Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 438 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

