Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $359.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $392.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.