Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 893.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 855.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347,563 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 226,130.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,224,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242,455 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 1.0 %

AVGO opened at $173.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $186.42. The company has a market cap of $805.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.