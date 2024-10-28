Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target at $110.73

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.59.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DXCM opened at $73.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.
