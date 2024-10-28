Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) PT at $47.17

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials
Summit Materials Stock Performance
SUM opened at $45.10 on Friday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
Read More
