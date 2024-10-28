Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) PT at $47.17

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SUM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 1,038.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 121,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 111,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,561,000 after buying an additional 262,179 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 456,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 62,173 shares during the period.

SUM opened at $45.10 on Friday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.