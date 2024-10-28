Brokerages Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) PT at $47.43

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

NYSE TPR opened at $50.49 on Friday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 54.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 111.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

