Brokerages Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) PT at $134.75

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider David R. Vetter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $2,462,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,174,156.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,668 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 99.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $120.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

