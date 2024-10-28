Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stake Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $180.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.91 and its 200-day moving average is $168.79.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.