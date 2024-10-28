Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) vs. Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Head to Head Survey

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tempus AI and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus AI N/A N/A N/A Bumble 3.93% 1.82% 1.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tempus AI and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus AI 0 2 8 0 2.80 Bumble 1 14 3 0 2.11

Earnings and Valuation

Tempus AI currently has a consensus price target of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.85%. Bumble has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.55%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Tempus AI.

This table compares Tempus AI and Bumble”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus AI $595.57 million 12.04 -$289.81 million N/A N/A Bumble $1.09 billion 0.83 -$4.21 million $0.17 41.82

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Tempus AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Bumble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bumble beats Tempus AI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2006 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

