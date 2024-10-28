Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$119.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock opened at C$107.18 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.40. The stock has a market cap of C$100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. In related news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.