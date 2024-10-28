Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$134.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$134.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.5 %

TSE CP opened at C$107.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.40. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a market cap of C$100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

