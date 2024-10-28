Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.3 %

USAT stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $864.32 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

