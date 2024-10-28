Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

CAH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CAH opened at $110.89 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $435,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,491.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,546,276.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $435,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,491.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

