Castle Biosciences (CSTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.03 million, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $28,327.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,490.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,327.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,490.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,198.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,023. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

