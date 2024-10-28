Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 33.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,642 shares of company stock valued at $217,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $59.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

