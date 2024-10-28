CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 364 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $130,554,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,824,000 after purchasing an additional 572,231 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,899,000 after buying an additional 473,559 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 543.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,724,000 after buying an additional 335,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,912,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $166.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $184.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.80.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

