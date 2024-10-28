CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,972,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,326 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

