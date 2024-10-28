CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Leidos were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Leidos by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,430,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,592,000 after buying an additional 188,458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after acquiring an additional 691,575 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 51.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,491,000 after acquiring an additional 283,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 39.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,102,000 after purchasing an additional 222,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 76.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,942,000 after purchasing an additional 303,775 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $168.71 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $171.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.42.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.92.

Get Our Latest Report on LDOS

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.