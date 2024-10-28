CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 17,700 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average is $158.89. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

