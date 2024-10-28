CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 229 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Allegion were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allegion alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,441,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $442,019,000 after acquiring an additional 91,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,306,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,432,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,672,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $142.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.