CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,102 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,748 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6,568.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

CZR opened at $44.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

