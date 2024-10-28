CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,516 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 90.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ventas were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,047,000 after buying an additional 96,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ventas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000,000 after buying an additional 413,564 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,425,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,756,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,051,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of -341.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.37%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

