CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,600 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $110.89 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $116.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.506 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

View Our Latest Report on CAH

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at $26,574,187.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.