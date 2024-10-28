Chardan Capital Predicts Higher Earnings for Editas Medicine

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Editas Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.58) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.89). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 288.59% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $3.18 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $262.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 314,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 116,803 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 481.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 147.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.