Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Cheesecake Factory has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.