Chemours (CC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CC opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chemours has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

