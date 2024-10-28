CICC Research Begins Coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK)

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.74 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.02.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:ZK opened at $28.85 on Friday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

