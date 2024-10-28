Citigroup Downgrades Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 317,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

