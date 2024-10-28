Citigroup Trims Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Target Price to $19.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.76. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.