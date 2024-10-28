Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

CIVB stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $280.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Julie A. Mattlin acquired 2,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,095.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIVB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIVB

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.