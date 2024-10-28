Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Civista Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %
CIVB stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $280.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95.
Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on CIVB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CIVB
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Civista Bancshares
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.